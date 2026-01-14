Barnes and Maryland-Eastern Shore host Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (4-14, 2-1 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (10-10, 3-0 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Coppin State after Brianna Barnes scored 22 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 62-56 win over the Howard Bison.

The Hawks have gone 6-2 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is second in the MEAC scoring 63.5 points while shooting 38.5% from the field.

The Eagles are 2-1 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Shanaii Gamble averaging 3.3.

Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 63.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 70.3 Coppin State gives up. Coppin State’s 33.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points lower than Maryland-Eastern Shore has allowed to its opponents (40.5%).

The Hawks and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desi Taylor is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 4.8 points. Ashanti Lynch is averaging 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Khila Morris is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Eagles. Erin Henry is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 54.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press