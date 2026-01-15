UIC faces Evansville after Carrothers’ 20-point showing

UIC Flames (7-9, 2-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-12, 2-3 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays Evansville after Jessica Carrothers scored 20 points in UIC’s 75-61 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Purple Aces are 3-2 in home games. Evansville ranks fifth in the MVC with 13.6 assists per game led by Camryn Runner averaging 4.5.

The Flames have gone 2-3 against MVC opponents. UIC is eighth in the MVC with 12.3 assists per game led by Carrothers averaging 4.0.

Evansville scores 64.0 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 64.4 UIC gives up. UIC averages 63.1 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 74.6 Evansville allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Runner is shooting 38.5% and averaging 16.7 points for the Purple Aces. Sydney Huber is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carrothers is averaging 18.2 points and four assists for the Flames. Julia Coleman is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press