Florida Atlantic hosts UTSA in conference showdown

UTSA Roadrunners (8-7, 3-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (8-9, 2-3 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cheyenne Rowe and UTSA take on Jess Moors and Florida Atlantic in AAC action Friday.

The Owls are 4-5 on their home court. Florida Atlantic averages 18.2 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Roadrunners are 3-1 against AAC opponents. UTSA averages 60.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Florida Atlantic averages 64.4 points, 5.5 more per game than the 58.9 UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 60.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 67.1 Florida Atlantic gives up.

The Owls and Roadrunners match up Friday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vivian Onugha is averaging 9.9 points and six rebounds for the Owls. Madi Gewirtz is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

Rowe is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.5 points for the Roadrunners. Damara Allen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

