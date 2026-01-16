Duncomb leads Winthrop against UNC Asheville after 28-point game

Winthrop Eagles (12-8, 4-1 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-11, 2-3 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces UNC Asheville after Logan Duncomb scored 28 points in Winthrop’s 92-75 win over the High Point Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 in home games. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South with 11.3 assists per game led by Kameron Taylor averaging 3.2.

The Eagles are 4-1 in Big South play. Winthrop is second in the Big South scoring 86.2 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

UNC Asheville scores 74.6 points per game, equal to what Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UNC Asheville gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Justin Wright is averaging 17.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the last 10 games.

Kareem Rozier is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Duncomb is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 86.6 points, 42.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press