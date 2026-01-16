Rider visits Saint Peter’s after Burton’s 21-point game

Rider Broncs (2-14, 1-6 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-6, 6-1 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on Saint Peter’s after Aasim Burton scored 21 points in Rider’s 72-68 victory against the Iona Gaels.

The Peacocks have gone 7-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncs are 1-6 against MAAC opponents. Rider has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Rider allows to opponents. Rider’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Saint Peter’s has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

The Peacocks and Broncs face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland is averaging 15 points and 2.8 steals for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zion Cruz is shooting 37.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Broncs. Burton is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Broncs: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press