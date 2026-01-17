Georgia Tech visits Duke after Fournier’s 25-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 3-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-6, 7-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke hosts Georgia Tech after Toby Fournier scored 25 points in Duke’s 65-58 win over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Blue Devils have gone 6-1 in home games. Duke is ninth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.0 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-3 in conference play. Georgia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Brianna Turnage averaging 9.1.

Duke’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Duke gives up.

The Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlon Jackson is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.5 points and 4.3 assists. Fournier is averaging 19.2 points, eight rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Turnage is averaging 4.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Talayah Walker is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

