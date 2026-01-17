No. 12 Maryland visits No. 3 UCLA after Rice’s 25-point game

Maryland Terrapins (17-2, 5-2 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (16-1, 6-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA faces No. 12 Maryland after Kiki Rice scored 25 points in UCLA’s 76-58 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Bruins have gone 7-0 in home games. UCLA ranks third in college basketball with 21.7 assists per game. Charlisse Leger-Walker leads the Bruins averaging 6.1.

The Terrapins are 5-2 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland averages 85.7 points while outscoring opponents by 29.0 points per game.

UCLA makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.5 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). Maryland averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game UCLA allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Lauren Betts is averaging 16.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

Oluchi Okananwa is shooting 52.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Terrapins. Yarden Garzon is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 90.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

By The Associated Press