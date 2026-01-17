Payne scores 26 points as Boston College upsets Syracuse 81-73 in OT for first ACC win

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Fred Payne scored 26 points, and Donald Hand Jr. hit a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation as Boston College outscored Syracuse 17-9 in overtime to win 81-73 and earn its first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season on Saturday.

Payne added six assists and three steals for the Eagles (8-10, 1-4 ACC), who erased a late seven-point deficit in the final three minutes and snapped a four-game conference losing streak. Hand finished with 12 points, with his 24-foot jumper with seven seconds left forcing overtime.

Syracuse (12-6, 3-2) held Boston College to 29% shooting in the first 10 minutes, jumping out to a 17-11 lead. The Orange led 33-28 at halftime despite committing eight turnovers.

The Orange pushed ahead 64-60 on Nate Kingz’s driving layup with 1:21 remaining in regulation. Donnie Freeman then missed the front end of a one-and-one with 18 seconds left and, after a defensive stop, Hand buried the tying 3 to send the game to overtime.

Boston College took command immediately in the extra period. Aidan Shaw opened with a dunk, Chase Forte added a driving layup, and Jayden Hastings capped a 6-2 run with an alley-oop dunk that made it 70-66 with 2:43 left. The Eagles sealed it by going 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final minute.

Kingz scored a career-high 27 points for Syracuse, while Freeman added 19 points and 14 rebounds. The Orange committed 18 turnovers.

Up Next

Syracuse faces Virginia Tech this Wednesday.

Boston College hosts Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

