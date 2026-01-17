Skip to main content
UC San Diego wins 83-62 against Cal State Bakersfield

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Leo Beath’s 20 points helped UC San Diego defeat Cal State Bakersfield 83-62 on Saturday.

Beath added nine rebounds for the Tritons (14-5, 4-3 Big West Conference). Alex Chaikin scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Bol Dengdit finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Tom Mark led the Roadrunners (8-12, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Dailin Smith added 14 points for Bakersfield. Jaden Alexander also had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

