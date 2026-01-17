UC San Diego wins 83-62 against Cal State Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Leo Beath’s 20 points helped UC San Diego defeat Cal State Bakersfield 83-62 on Saturday.

Beath added nine rebounds for the Tritons (14-5, 4-3 Big West Conference). Alex Chaikin scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Bol Dengdit finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Tom Mark led the Roadrunners (8-12, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Dailin Smith added 14 points for Bakersfield. Jaden Alexander also had nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press