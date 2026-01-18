Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
57.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UNLV knocks off San Jose State 76-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Howard Fleming Jr. had 21 points in UNLV’s 76-62 win against San Jose State on Saturday.

Fleming added eight assists for the Rebels (9-8, 4-2 Mountain West Conference). Tyrin Jones scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 from the field. Kimani Hamilton had 11 points and shot 4 of 5, including 3 of 3 from beyond the arc.

The Spartans (6-12, 1-6) were led by Melvin Bell Jr., who recorded 22 points and eight rebounds. San Jose State got 12 points from Adrian Myers.

UNLV led San Jose State 40-31 at the half, with Fleming (eight points) its leading scorer. UNLV outscored San Jose State by five points over the final half, while Fleming led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.