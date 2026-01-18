UNLV knocks off San Jose State 76-62

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Howard Fleming Jr. had 21 points in UNLV’s 76-62 win against San Jose State on Saturday.

Fleming added eight assists for the Rebels (9-8, 4-2 Mountain West Conference). Tyrin Jones scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 from the field. Kimani Hamilton had 11 points and shot 4 of 5, including 3 of 3 from beyond the arc.

The Spartans (6-12, 1-6) were led by Melvin Bell Jr., who recorded 22 points and eight rebounds. San Jose State got 12 points from Adrian Myers.

UNLV led San Jose State 40-31 at the half, with Fleming (eight points) its leading scorer. UNLV outscored San Jose State by five points over the final half, while Fleming led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

