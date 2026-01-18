Oldacre has 18 rebounds, 5 blocks to help No. 4 Texas rout Texas A&M 80-35

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kyla Oldacre had a career-best 18 rebounds along with five blocks and 10 points and No. 4 Texas routed Texas A&M 80-35 on Sunday to end a a two-game losing streak.

Texas (19-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) pulled away for its 37th straight home winby outscoring A&M 23-3 in the third quarter. The Aggies (8-6, 1-4) made their only basket from the field with 10 seconds remaining after missing their first 13 shots of the quarter and committing seven turnovers. Rori Harmon scored 10 points in the quarter.

Freshman Aaliyah Crump, returning after missing 15 games with a foot injury, led the Longhorns with 12 points to go with six rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes as a sub. Crump, one of the top-rated recruits in the country, averaged 13.2 points in five games as a starter before the injury.

Madison Booker had 10 points, six assists and four of the Longhorns’ 14 steals. Harmon made two steals and needs seven to break the Longhorns’ career record set by Linda Waggoner in 1980. Harmon, a senior, already set the career assists mark at Texas this season.

Janae Kent scored 16 points for the Aggies, who shot just 17% and committed 25 turnovers against the Longhorns’ pressure defense, full court and half. Texas outscored A&M 48-10 in the paint.

The Longhorns did show a deficiency. They missed 17 of 18 3-pointers after hitting just 1 of 9 in a 68-65 loss at No. 2 South Carolina on Thursday night.

Texas led 34-24 after an inefficient first half for both teams. The Longhorns shot 37.5%, missing on all 10 of their 3-point attempts. The Aggies shot 26% and committed 14 turnovers, eight of them steals by Texas.

Texas A&M: Hosts No. 6 LSU on Thursday night.

Texas: At Arkansas on Sunday.

