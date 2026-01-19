Oklahoma State takes on TCU after Roy’s 23-point performance

Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-4, 2-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-7, 1-4 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits TCU after Anthony Roy scored 23 points in Oklahoma State’s 84-83 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs have gone 8-4 at home. TCU averages 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Cowboys are 2-3 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is fourth in the Big 12 with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Parsa Fallah averaging 4.1.

TCU makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Oklahoma State averages 18.6 more points per game (88.2) than TCU gives up to opponents (69.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 10.4 points. David Punch is averaging 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Fallah is averaging 15.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Roy is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press