Florida State visits Miami (FL) following Henderson’s 22-point performance

Florida State Seminoles (7-11, 0-5 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 4-1 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Florida State after Shelton Henderson scored 22 points in Miami (FL)’s 69-59 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Hurricanes are 11-0 on their home court. Miami (FL) averages 86.2 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 0-5 against ACC opponents. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 14.9 assists per game led by Robert McCray averaging 6.5.

Miami (FL) makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (45.9%). Florida State averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

The Hurricanes and Seminoles meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

McCray is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.6 points for the Seminoles. Kobe Magee is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 79.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press