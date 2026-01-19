Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
41.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Gunn leads DePaul against Butler after 31-point showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DePaul Blue Demons (11-7, 3-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-7, 2-5 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits Butler after CJ Gunn scored 31 points in DePaul’s 80-75 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-3 at home. Butler has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Demons have gone 3-4 against Big East opponents. DePaul averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Butler makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than DePaul has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). DePaul has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Blue Demons meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finley Bizjack is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.6 points. Michael Ajayi is averaging 16.3 points and 11.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gunn is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 14.5 points. N.J. Benson is averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.