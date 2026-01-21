Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
50.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Carson Cooper scores 19 points and No. 10 Michigan State beats struggling Oregon 68-52

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Michigan St Oregon Basketball

Michigan St Oregon Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Carson Cooper scored 19 points and No. 10 Michigan State won its fifth straight game, 68-52 over struggling Oregon on Tuesday night.

Coen Carr added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (17-2, 7-1 Big Ten), whose lone conference loss this season was to undefeated Nebraska.

Takai Simpkins scored 15 points for the Ducks (8-11, 1-7), who have lost five straight.

The Ducks were without two of their biggest playmakers. Senior center Nate Bittle was sidelined after injuring his ankle in a 90-55 loss at Nebraska last week. The 7-footer, who was averaging 16.3 points, is expected to be out for a month.

Jackson Shelstad, who was averaging 15.6 points, has not played since he injured his hand in a game against Omaha on Dec. 28 and appears likely to miss the rest of the season.

Michigan State, which was coming off an 80-63 win at Washington on Saturday, jumped out to a 13-4 lead, but the Ducks responded, pulling in front 22-21 on Luke Johnson’s layup. The Spartans held a 28-26 lead at the break.

Kwame Evans Jr. hit a jumper and Ege Demir added a layup to put the Ducks up 38-35. The Spartans answered with consecutive baskets from Carson Cooper and Trey Fort to reclaim the lead.

The Spartans began to pull away midway through the half, taking a 53-42 lead on Carr’s layup with 7:17 left. Michigan State led by 18 points down the stretch.

The Spartans won both meetings with the Ducks last season and improved to 5-2 against Oregon.

Up next

Michigan State hosts Maryland on Saturday.

Oregon visits rival Washington in Seattle on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.