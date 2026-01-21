Carson Cooper scores 19 points and No. 10 Michigan State beats struggling Oregon 68-52

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Carson Cooper scored 19 points and No. 10 Michigan State won its fifth straight game, 68-52 over struggling Oregon on Tuesday night.

Coen Carr added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (17-2, 7-1 Big Ten), whose lone conference loss this season was to undefeated Nebraska.

Takai Simpkins scored 15 points for the Ducks (8-11, 1-7), who have lost five straight.

The Ducks were without two of their biggest playmakers. Senior center Nate Bittle was sidelined after injuring his ankle in a 90-55 loss at Nebraska last week. The 7-footer, who was averaging 16.3 points, is expected to be out for a month.

Jackson Shelstad, who was averaging 15.6 points, has not played since he injured his hand in a game against Omaha on Dec. 28 and appears likely to miss the rest of the season.

Michigan State, which was coming off an 80-63 win at Washington on Saturday, jumped out to a 13-4 lead, but the Ducks responded, pulling in front 22-21 on Luke Johnson’s layup. The Spartans held a 28-26 lead at the break.

Kwame Evans Jr. hit a jumper and Ege Demir added a layup to put the Ducks up 38-35. The Spartans answered with consecutive baskets from Carson Cooper and Trey Fort to reclaim the lead.

The Spartans began to pull away midway through the half, taking a 53-42 lead on Carr’s layup with 7:17 left. Michigan State led by 18 points down the stretch.

The Spartans won both meetings with the Ducks last season and improved to 5-2 against Oregon.

Up next

Michigan State hosts Maryland on Saturday.

Oregon visits rival Washington in Seattle on Sunday.

