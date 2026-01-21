Tennessee Tech visits Williams and Lindenwood

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-12, 2-6 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (11-8, 5-3 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts Tennessee Tech after Dontrez Williams scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 69-55 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Lions have gone 7-1 at home. Lindenwood is the best team in the OVC with 17.4 fast break points.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-6 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech allows 76.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Lindenwood makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Tennessee Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Tennessee Tech has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadis Jones is averaging 16.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Lions. Anias Futrell is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mekhi Cameron is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Brandon Muntu is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press