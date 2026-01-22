Skip to main content
Simmons and Saint Bonaventure host No. 24 Saint Louis

By AP News

Saint Louis Billikens (18-1, 6-0 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-7, 1-5 A-10)

Olean, New York; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts No. 24 Saint Louis after Darryl Simmons II scored 26 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 84-70 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Bonnies have gone 8-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 4.6.

The Billikens are 6-0 against conference opponents. Saint Louis averages 91.2 points and has outscored opponents by 24.1 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis has shot at a 51.7% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The Bonnies and Billikens face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 17.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Bonnies. Simmons is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Green averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Robbie Avila is shooting 56.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Billikens: 10-0, averaging 90.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

