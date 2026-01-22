Chicago State takes on Saint Francis (PA) on 8-game slide

Chicago State Cougars (2-17, 0-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-14, 3-3 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State enters the matchup with Saint Francis (PA) after losing eight in a row.

The Red Flash are 4-4 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) allows 81.6 points and has been outscored by 12.1 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 0-6 against NEC opponents. Chicago State has a 1-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has given up to its opponents (48.6%).

The Red Flash and Cougars meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Wicks is averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Red Flash. Ahmad Harrison is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

Marcus Tankersley is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Doyel Cockrill III is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press