Brown shines in return for No. 23 Louisville in 85-71 win over Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mikel Brown Jr. returned from an eight-game absence and scored 20 points to lead No. 23 Louisville to an 85-71 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Brown had been sidelined by a back injury. The 6-foot-5 freshman point guard went 7 for 11 from the field in his fourth 20-point game of the season and added a team-high six assists.

Neither team shot particularly well in the first half, but the Cardinals (14-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) warmed up toward the end as they outscored the Hokies 14-3 over the final 3:54 to take a 37-22 halftime lead.

Virginia Tech (15-6, 4-4) shot just 24.2% (8 for 33) before intermission. The point total and shooting percentage in the first half were both the second-lowest of the season for the Hokies.

Louisville led 49-29 with 14:24 left, but Virginia Tech finally found its touch and made 10 of its next 11 shots, with Amani Hansberry hitting two 3-pointers 30 seconds apart to cut the deficit to 64-56 with 7:22 remaining.

That was the only time the Cardinals’ lead went under 10 points in the second half. A 12-2 run capped by Ryan Conwell’s four-point play put Louisville up 17 with 5:11 to play, and the Cardinals were never threatened the rest of the way.

Conwell finished with 15 points. J’Vonne Hadley added 14 and Sananda Fru posted his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jailen Bedford led the Hokies with 24 points, and Ben Hammond added 18. Hansberry had 11 of his 12 points in the second half.

Up next

Virginia Tech hosts Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

Louisville visits No. 5 Duke on Monday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press