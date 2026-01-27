Waddell leads Bellarmine against West Georgia after 26-point outing

West Georgia Wolves (10-10, 4-4 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (7-13, 2-6 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays West Georgia after Brian Waddell scored 26 points in Bellarmine’s 117-114 overtime loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Knights are 4-3 on their home court. Bellarmine has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolves are 4-4 against conference opponents. West Georgia is fourth in the ASUN with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Shelton Williams-Dryden averaging 5.9.

Bellarmine makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than West Georgia has allowed to its opponents (47.1%). West Georgia averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 11.8 per game Bellarmine allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrius Bolden is averaging 1.6 points for the Knights. Jack Karasinski is averaging 18.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games.

Williams-Dryden is averaging 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 81.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Wolves: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press