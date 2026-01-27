Haugh leads No. 19 Florida against South Carolina after 27-point performance

Florida Gators (14-6, 5-2 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-9, 2-5 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Florida plays South Carolina after Thomas Haugh scored 27 points in Florida’s 76-67 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Gamecocks have gone 10-3 in home games. South Carolina ranks fifth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.0 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Gators are 5-2 in SEC play. Florida is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina averages 78.4 points, 6.1 more per game than the 72.3 Florida allows. Florida averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game South Carolina gives up.

The Gamecocks and Gators match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 15.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Gamecocks. Elijah Strong is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Urban Klavzar is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 9.7 points. Haugh is averaging 16.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Gators: 8-2, averaging 88.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

