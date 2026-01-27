Evans and the Oregon Ducks host conference foe UCLA

UCLA Bruins (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (8-12, 1-8 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Dent and UCLA take on Kwame Evans Jr. and Oregon in Big Ten play.

The Ducks are 7-4 in home games. Oregon is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins are 6-3 in Big Ten play. UCLA ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

Oregon averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.3 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The Ducks and Bruins meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Ducks. Wei Lin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press