McCray, Florida State Seminoles to host Okorie and the Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal (14-7, 3-5 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-12, 2-6 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ebuka Okorie and Stanford visit Robert McCray and Florida State on Saturday.

The Seminoles have gone 8-4 in home games. Florida State is second in the ACC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Steen averaging 3.1.

The Cardinal are 3-5 in ACC play. Stanford is 5-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Florida State averages 80.4 points, 7.6 more per game than the 72.8 Stanford allows. Stanford’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Somerville averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. McCray is averaging 14.1 points and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Okorie is averaging 21.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press