Utah State hosts San Diego State following King’s 20-point outing

By AP News

San Diego State Aztecs (15-5, 9-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (17-3, 8-2 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts San Diego State after Kolby King scored 20 points in Utah State’s 94-62 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Aggies have gone 8-1 in home games. Utah State ranks ninth in the MWC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Mason Falslev averaging 4.3.

The Aztecs are 9-1 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks sixth in the MWC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Miles Heide averaging 2.4.

Utah State’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game San Diego State allows. San Diego State has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

The Aggies and Aztecs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Collins Jr. is averaging 19 points for the Aggies. Falslev is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Reese Dixon-Waters is averaging 11.5 points for the Aztecs. Miles Byrd is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

