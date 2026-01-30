Air Force faces Fresno State, looks to break home losing streak

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-11, 3-6 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-17, 0-9 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on Fresno State looking to break its six-game home losing streak.

The Falcons have gone 3-9 at home. Air Force averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs are 3-6 in MWC play. Fresno State averages 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Air Force averages 61.3 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 70.7 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Air Force allows.

The Falcons and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Robinson is averaging 8.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Lucas Hobin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jake Heidbreder is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.3 points. DeShawn Gory is averaging 15.2 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 0-10, averaging 55.4 points, 24.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press