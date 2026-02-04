Sam Lewis, Thijs De Ridder lead No. 18 Virginia to 67-47 win over Pitt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Lewis scored 15 points, Thijs De Ridder had 10 points and 12 rebounds and No. 18 Virginia beat Pittsburgh 67-47 on Tuesday night while scoring its fewest points this season.

De Ridder, the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, had his third double-double of the season. Chance Mallory scored 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting for the Cavaliers (19-3, 8-2 ACC), and Malik Thomas had 10 points.

Virginia has won three straight and eight of nine, with its only loss in that stretch coming to now-No. 14 North Carolina.

The Cavaliers’ previous scoring low was 70 points in a win over Stanford on Jan. 10. A low-scoring, defense-first squad under Tony Bennett, Virginia came in averaging 84 points per game this season under first-year coach Ryan Odom.

Cameron Corhen and Nojus Indrusaitis scored 11 points apiece for the Panthers (9-14, 2-8), who have lost eight of 10.

Pitt took an early 7-3 lead in the opening minutes before the Cavaliers went on a 12-0 run to take a lead they would not relinquish. Both teams struggled with turnovers, with the Panthers committing 17 to the Cavaliers’ 10. But Virginia capitalized with 23 points off turnovers to just nine by Pitt.

The Panthers’ most recent victory over a ranked opponent came at Virginia, a 74-63 win on Feb. 13, 2024.

Up next

Pitt: Hosts SMU on Saturday.

Virginia: Hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

