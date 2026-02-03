AP women’s basketball player of the week is No. 1 UConn’s Sarah Strong

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 13 of the season:

Sarah Strong, UConn

The sophomore forward won the award for the second consecutive week after helping the top-ranked Huskies rout Xavier and Tennessee. She averaged 25.5 points, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Huskies. Strong shot 62.5% from the field and made all eight of her free throw attempts.

Runner-up

Kara Dunn, Southern California. The senior guard had a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds in a win over then-No. 8 Iowa. The 25 points was her seventh straight game scoring 20 or more points. That streak was snapped in the next game, a 32-point win over Rutgers where she had 18 points. Dunn has more than 1,500 points in her career now.

Honorable mention

Ehis Etute, Oregon; Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame; Cotie McMahon, No. 13 Mississippi.

Keep an eye on

Montana State sophomore guard Taylee Chirrick averaged 21.5 points, 9,5 rebounds and eight steals while shooting 59% from the field and 88% from the free throw line in a pair of wins. She logged her second triple-double of the month against Portland State with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 steals. It was the fourth 30-plus point triple-double in Division I women’s basketball history with rebounds and steals and the first with less than 28 minutes played.

