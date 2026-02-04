Vermont visits Carey and Maine

Vermont Catamounts (14-9, 6-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (5-18, 3-5 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts Vermont after Logan Carey scored 28 points in Maine’s 91-77 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Black Bears are 3-5 in home games. Maine is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Catamounts are 6-2 against America East opponents. Vermont is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Maine’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Maine allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Biel is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Black Bears. Carey is averaging 13.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gus Yalden is averaging 16 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 24.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press