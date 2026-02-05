Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ryan Conwell, Khani Rooths each score 12 to help No. 24 Louisville outlast Notre Dame 76-65

By AP News
Notre Dame Louisville Basketball

Notre Dame Louisville Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 12 points, including seven during a 15-1 second-half surge, and Khani Rooths added 12 off the bench to help No. 24 Louisville put away Notre Dame 76-65 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals (16-6, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame another cold start to lead 38-28 just before halftime but needed much of the second half to gain another double-digit cushion against the stubborn Fighting Irish.

Louisville made it 64-54 on Conwell’s steal and three-point play with six minutes remaining, and Rooths added five during the surge over 4:26 that Conwell capped with four more points.

Cole Certa scored 18 points with five 3s for Notre Dame (11-12, 2-8), which dropped its third in a row and ninth of 11 contests.

Isaac McKneely made four 3-pointers for 13 points, Sananda Fru added 12 and Kasean Pryor 10 off the bench as the Cardinals won their second in a row.

Louisville also made 13 of 18 from the line while the Irish converted just 6 of 14. That helped the Cardinals offset 41% shooting, including 7 of 31 (23%) from behind the arc, while also outrebounding Notre Dame 46-35 with a 40-22 domination in the paint.

The Irish were 11 of 27 from deep (41%) but shot just 39% overall and 37% after halftime. Brady Koehler had 11 points.

Notre Dame led 16-9 before Louisville tied it on Conwell’s 3-pointer after multiple passes around the arc. Seven lead changes followed before Mikel Brown Jr.’s two free throws put the Cardinals up 27-25 en route to a 38-32 edge built from the line as they hit 6 of 8 chances while the Irish managed just 1 of 2.

Up next

Louisville visits Wake Forest on Saturday.

Notre Dame hosts Florida State on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By GARY B. GRAVES
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.