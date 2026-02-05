Skip to main content
No. 14 TCU women stretch home win streak to 39 with 90-45 rout over Houston

By AP News

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 25 points, Marta Suarez had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 TCU routed Houston 90-45 on Wednesday night for the Horned Frogs’ 39th straight home win.

TCU (21-3, 9-2 Big 12) entered tied with Texas for the nation’s longest home winning streak. The Horned Frogs’ unbeaten run at home began on Feb. 24, 2024, with a 59-49 victory over Houston. It was TCU’s first of 32 double-digit home victories.

Suarez hit three of the Horned Frogs’ seven 3-pointers and Miles had six of their 19 assists. Donovyn Hunter added 15 points for TCU, which shot 58% (34 of 59) from the floor.

TCU had a double-digit lead with Suarez’s driving layup two minutes into the second quarter, and the Horned Frogs built a 44-25 advantage at the break. TCU had a 30-point lead late in the third and outscored the Cougars 24-7 in the fourth.

Kierra Merchant scored 12 points on 6-of-13 shooting to lead Houston (7-15, 1-10), which has lost 10 of its last 11. Amirah Abdur-Rahim made Houston’s only two 3-pointers. The Cougars were outrebounded 46-22.

Up next

Houston: hosts No. 18 Texas Tech on Saturday.

TCU: at Colorado on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

