Williams scores 15, Cal Baptist beats Tarleton State 56-55

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Martel Williams’ 15 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Tarleton State 56-55 on Thursday.

Williams shot 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (17-6, 7-3 Western Athletic Conference). Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 11 points while going 5 of 16 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Jonathan Griman shot 3 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Lancers picked up their seventh straight win.

The Texans (11-12, 2-8) were led in scoring by Andy Sigiscar, who finished with 18 points and three blocks. Tarleton State also got 14 points and two steals from Cam McDowell. DJ Dormu also put up 12 points.

The Texans extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press