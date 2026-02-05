Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
74.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

The LA Bowl, once sponsored by Kimmel and hosted by Gronk, is shutting down after just 5 editions

By AP News

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The LA Bowl is shutting down after five years of play.

The organization announced the long-expected decision on social media Thursday.

The bowl game was established in 2020 as another national showcase for the multibillion-dollar arena complex built by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

After its debut was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LA Bowl began play in 2021 with comedian Jimmy Kimmel as its title sponsor.

The game cycled through several naming-rights sponsors during its brief existence, and the past three editions were “hosted” by former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The Mountain West champion played in four of the five games, matched against West Coast schools with Pac-12 roots.

Washington won the final edition of the LA Bowl, routing Boise State 38-10 on Dec. 13.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.