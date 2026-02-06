Pacific visits Pepperdine after Clark’s 22-point game

Pacific Tigers (15-10, 6-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (6-18, 1-10 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Pacific after Aaron Clark scored 22 points in Pepperdine’s 83-81 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Waves are 5-8 in home games. Pepperdine ranks seventh in the WCC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Styles Phipps averaging 2.0.

The Tigers are 6-6 in conference play. Pacific ranks fourth in the WCC allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Pepperdine is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Pepperdine gives up.

The Waves and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Dozic averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Phipps is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games.

Elias Ralph is averaging 16.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Justin Rochelin is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 67.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

