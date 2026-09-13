Texas Tech hosts Houston in ranked Big 12 matchup

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No. 22 Houston (2-0) at No. 13 Texas Tech (2-0), Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Texas Tech by 9.5. Against the spread: Texas Tech 0-2, Houston 1-1.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 411.5 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 247.5 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 164.0 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (57th)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 333.0 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 261.0 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 72.0 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (51st)

Houston Offense

Overall: 562.0 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 254.0 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 308.0 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 55.0 points per game (5th)

Houston Defense

Overall: 261.5 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 251.5 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 10.0 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 13.0 points per game (31st)

Texas Tech is 55th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 33.3% of the time. Houston ranks 1st on offense, converting on 71.4% of third downs.

Houston is 87th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Texas Tech’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Houston is 18th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:34.

Team leaders

Texas Tech

Passing: Will Hammond, 487 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 76.7 completion percentage

Rushing: J’Koby Williams, 187 yards on 33 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Kenny Johnson, 117 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

Houston

Passing: Conner Weigman, 425 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 69.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Makhi Hughes, 142 yards on 25 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Amare Thomas, 162 yards on 11 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Texas Tech won 35-24 over Oregon State on Sept. 12. Hammond passed for 189 yards on 20-of-27 attempts (74.1%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Williams had 116 rushing yards on 20 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 16 yards. Coy Eakin put up 79 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Houston won 77-6 over Southern on Sept. 12. Weigman passed for 120 yards on 9-of-12 attempts (75.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Zane Smith carried the ball 10 times for 69 yards. Koby Young had three receptions for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Texas Tech hosts Sam Houston on Sept. 26. Houston plays at Georgia Southern on Sept. 26.

By The Associated Press