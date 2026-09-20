Toledo takes on San Diego State in Week 4

San Diego State (1-2) at Toledo (2-1), Sept. 26 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Toledo by 1.5. Against the spread: Toledo 1-1-1, San Diego State 0-3.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Toledo Offense

Overall: 459.3 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 312.7 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 146.7 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 44.0 points per game (18th)

Toledo Defense

Overall: 320.3 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 159.0 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 161.3 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (112th)

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 328.0 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 137.0 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 191.0 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (97th)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 385.7 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 225.7 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 160.0 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 24.7 points per game (88th)

San Diego State is 68th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 84.6% of trips. Toledo’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. Toledo is 133rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:43, while San Diego State’s 123rd-ranked average is 27:07.

Team leaders

Toledo

Passing: John Alan Richter, 877 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT, 65.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Connor Walendzak, 172 yards on 25 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Adjatay Dabbs, 223 yards on 16 catches, 3 TDs

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 391 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 53.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Javion Kinnard, 308 yards on 53 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Nathan Acevedo, 119 yards on 11 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Toledo beat Temple 49-48 on Sept. 19. Richter threw for 429 yards on 36-of-51 attempts (70.6%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Walendzak carried the ball 12 times for 62 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for nine yards and one touchdown. Terrell Crosby Jr. had seven receptions for 95 yards.

San Diego State fell to James Madison 26-13 on Sept. 19. Denegal passed for 209 yards on 18-of-33 attempts (54.5%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. Kinnard had 181 rushing yards on 33 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 70 yards. Acevedo put up 66 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Toledo plays at Ball State on Oct. 3. San Diego State hosts Texas State on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press