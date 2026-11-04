Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts North Dakota State following Juzenas’ 20-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Gaels -12.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on North Dakota State after Mantas Juzenas scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 90-85 overtime victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 27-6 overall with a 17-0 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Gaels averaged 15.2 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

North Dakota State finished 27-8 overall with a 10-5 record on the road last season. The Bison gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press