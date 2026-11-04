Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts North Dakota State following Juzenas’ 20-point showing

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

North Dakota State Bison (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Gaels -12.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on North Dakota State after Mantas Juzenas scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 90-85 overtime victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 27-6 overall with a 17-0 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Gaels averaged 15.2 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

North Dakota State finished 27-8 overall with a 10-5 record on the road last season. The Bison gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.