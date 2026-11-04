Spencer leads North Texas against San Diego State after 22-point game

North Texas Mean Green (1-0) at San Diego State Aztecs (1-0)

San Diego; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on San Diego State after Cherie Spencer scored 22 points in North Texas’ 101-48 win over the Newman Jets.

San Diego State went 16-1 at home a season ago while going 27-6 overall. The Aztecs averaged 13.7 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

North Texas finished 19-14 overall with a 6-5 record on the road last season. The Mean Green averaged 70.6 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press