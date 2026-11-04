Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Spencer leads North Texas against San Diego State after 22-point game

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

North Texas Mean Green (1-0) at San Diego State Aztecs (1-0)

San Diego; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on San Diego State after Cherie Spencer scored 22 points in North Texas’ 101-48 win over the Newman Jets.

San Diego State went 16-1 at home a season ago while going 27-6 overall. The Aztecs averaged 13.7 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

North Texas finished 19-14 overall with a 6-5 record on the road last season. The Mean Green averaged 70.6 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.