Fresno State takes on Rice in Week 4

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Rice (1-2) at Fresno State (2-1), Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Fresno State by 12.5. Against the spread: Fresno State 2-1, Rice 2-1.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 337.3 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 204 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 133.3 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (99th)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 383 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 268.7 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 114.3 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 17.3 points per game (41st)

Rice Offense

Overall: 317 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 73.3 yards per game (137th)

Rushing: 243.7 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 17.3 points per game (126th)

Rice Defense

Overall: 349.7 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 190.7 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 159 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (106th)

Rice ranks 116th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 44.7% of third downs.

Rice is 104th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Fresno State’s 8th-ranked +5 margin.

Fresno State ranks 19th in the FBS averaging 38.3 penalty yards per game.

Fresno State ranks 113th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Rice’s red zone defense ranks 88th at 88.9%.

Fresno State ranks 101st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:44, compared to Rice’s 47th-ranked average of 31:27.

Team leaders

Fresno State

Passing: Jayden Mandal, 579 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Donelson, 174 yards on 28 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 195 yards on 12 catches, 1 TD

Rice

Passing: Jacurri Brown, 203 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 61.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Brown, 258 yards on 52 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Barry Jackson Jr., 77 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Fresno State defeated San Jose State 26-10 on Sept. 19. Mandal led Fresno State with 186 yards on 15-of-29 passing (51.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 46 yards. Donelson had 57 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for four yards. Freeman recorded 95 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Rice lost 28-21 to Western Michigan on Sept. 19. Brown led Rice with 121 yards on 11-of-18 passing (61.1%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 23 times for 128 yards and one rushing touchdown. D’Andre Hardeman Jr. carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards. Jackson recorded 47 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Fresno State plays at Washington State on Oct. 3. Rice hosts UTSA on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press