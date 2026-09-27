Wake Forest and Stanford meet in ACC play

Stanford (2-2) at Wake Forest (3-1), Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Wake Forest by 12.5. Against the spread: Wake Forest 2-2, Stanford 2-2.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Wake Forest Offense

Overall: 426.5 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 279.5 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 147.0 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 31.5 points per game (67th)

Wake Forest Defense

Overall: 384.3 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 257.3 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 127.0 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 28.0 points per game (106th)

Stanford Offense

Overall: 371.5 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 272.8 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 98.8 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 21.0 points per game (120th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 443.8 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 294.3 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 149.5 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 33.5 points per game (127th)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down. Wake Forest ranks 113th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 43.9% of third downs. Stanford ranks 115th, conceding on 44.2% of third downs.

Wake Forest ranks 67th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Stanford’s 11th-ranked +5 margin.

Wake Forest ranks 135th in the FBS with 93.0 penalty yards per game.

Wake Forest ranks 125th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.4% of trips. Stanford’s red zone offense ranks 108th, scoring in 78.6% of red zone trips.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. Wake Forest is 122nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:34, while Stanford’s 117th-ranked average is 27:51.

Team leaders

Wake Forest

Passing: Gio Lopez, 1,112 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Ty Clark, 235 yards on 43 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Carlos Hernandez, 516 yards on 30 catches, 3 TDs

Stanford

Passing: Davis Warren, 1,071 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 58.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 257 yards on 66 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Caden High, 226 yards on 15 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Wake Forest defeated Louisville 30-27 on Sept. 26. Lopez led Wake Forest with 225 yards on 12-of-19 passing (63.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Clark had 91 rushing yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Hernandez had nine receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown.

Stanford won 34-27 over Georgia Tech on Sept. 26. Warren led Stanford with 396 yards on 22-of-36 passing (61.1%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Ford carried the ball 19 times for 55 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for four yards. Nico Brown recorded 98 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Wake Forest plays at NC State on Oct. 10. Stanford plays at No. 3 Notre Dame on Oct. 10.

By The Associated Press