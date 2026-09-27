Hawaii hosts San Jose State in MWC play

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San Jose State (2-2) at Hawaii (1-3), Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Hawaii by 3.5. Against the spread: Hawaii 1-3, San Jose State 2-2.

How to watch: MW+

Key stats

Hawaii Offense

Overall: 341.8 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 258.5 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 83.3 yards per game (137th)

Scoring: 18.0 points per game (129th)

Hawaii Defense

Overall: 399.8 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 221.5 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 178.3 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (95th)

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 404.3 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 258.0 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 146.3 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (102nd)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 370.0 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 237.5 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 132.5 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (103rd)

Hawaii is 121st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 45.3% of third downs.

Hawaii is 129th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 68.8% of trips. San Jose State’s red zone defense ranks 62nd at 84.6%.

San Jose State is 124th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:27, compared to Hawaii’s 63rd-ranked average of 30:20.

Team leaders

Hawaii

Passing: Micah Alejado, 1,020 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 60.2 completion percentage

Rushing: DeVon Rice, 242 yards on 53 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Tama Uiliata, 208 yards on 24 catches, 1 TD

San Jose State

Passing: Luke Weaver, 1,032 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jabari Bates, 413 yards on 77 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Carson Clark, 240 yards on 24 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Hawaii fell 27-10 to Wyoming on Sept. 26. Alejado led Hawaii with 226 yards on 28-of-44 passing (63.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Rice carried the ball 11 times for 75 yards, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Uiliata recorded 39 yards on six catches.

San Jose State fell 26-10 to Fresno State on Sept. 19. Weaver threw for 244 yards on 21-of-38 attempts (55.3%) with one touchdown and four interceptions. Bates carried the ball 19 times for 94 yards, adding one reception for eight yards. Anthony Ivey had seven receptions for 150 yards.

Next game

Hawaii plays at Arizona State on Oct. 10. San Jose State hosts Wyoming on Oct. 9.

By The Associated Press