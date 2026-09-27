Hawaii hosts San Jose State in MWC play

San Jose State (2-2) at Hawaii (1-3), Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.
Opening Line: Hawaii by 3.5. Against the spread: Hawaii 1-3, San Jose State 2-2.
How to watch: MW+
Key stats
Hawaii Offense
Overall: 341.8 yards per game (116th in FBS)
Passing: 258.5 yards per game (47th)
Rushing: 83.3 yards per game (137th)
Scoring: 18.0 points per game (129th)
Hawaii Defense
Overall: 399.8 yards per game (112th in FBS)
Passing: 221.5 yards per game (88th)
Rushing: 178.3 yards per game (115th)
Scoring: 26.0 points per game (95th)
San Jose State Offense
Overall: 404.3 yards per game (71st in FBS)
Passing: 258.0 yards per game (49th)
Rushing: 146.3 yards per game (95th)
Scoring: 23.3 points per game (102nd)
San Jose State Defense
Overall: 370.0 yards per game (88th in FBS)
Passing: 237.5 yards per game (107th)
Rushing: 132.5 yards per game (72nd)
Scoring: 27.3 points per game (103rd)
Hawaii is 121st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 45.3% of third downs.
Hawaii is 129th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 68.8% of trips. San Jose State’s red zone defense ranks 62nd at 84.6%.
San Jose State is 124th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:27, compared to Hawaii’s 63rd-ranked average of 30:20.
Team leaders
Hawaii
Passing: Micah Alejado, 1,020 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 60.2 completion percentage
Rushing: DeVon Rice, 242 yards on 53 carries, 3 TDs
Receiving: Tama Uiliata, 208 yards on 24 catches, 1 TD
San Jose State
Passing: Luke Weaver, 1,032 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.8 completion percentage
Rushing: Jabari Bates, 413 yards on 77 carries, 0 TDs
Receiving: Carson Clark, 240 yards on 24 catches, 3 TDs
Last game
Hawaii fell 27-10 to Wyoming on Sept. 26. Alejado led Hawaii with 226 yards on 28-of-44 passing (63.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Rice carried the ball 11 times for 75 yards, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Uiliata recorded 39 yards on six catches.
San Jose State fell 26-10 to Fresno State on Sept. 19. Weaver threw for 244 yards on 21-of-38 attempts (55.3%) with one touchdown and four interceptions. Bates carried the ball 19 times for 94 yards, adding one reception for eight yards. Anthony Ivey had seven receptions for 150 yards.
Next game
Hawaii plays at Arizona State on Oct. 10. San Jose State hosts Wyoming on Oct. 9.
By The Associated Press