Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Duke QBs throw 5 TD passes in 62-7 romp past William & Mary

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Walker Eget and Dan Mahan combined to throw five touchdown passes as Duke rolled past William & Mary 62-7 on Saturday.

Duke running back Nate Sheppard, who entered the week with a nation-best 528 yards rushing, gained a season-low 116 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown. He had nine carries.

The Blue Devils (4-0), stretching back to last season, have won eight consecutive games for the first time since 2013.

Winston Watkins threw for 137 yards and a touchdown for William & Mary (2-3), which lost its third in a row. The Tribe had 170 yards of total offense.

Eget had Duke’s first and fourth TD throws and finished 16 of 22 for 182 yards.

Mahan, a second-year freshman, threw his first two career touchdown passes in the second quarter – both for 29 yards – to Kavon Simmons and Jaivon Solomon. Those were his only throws until late in the third quarter, when he lofted another TD pass and ended up 6 of 7 for 126 yards.

The Tribe didn’t convert after taking over at the Duke 26-yard line following the Blue Devils’ failed conversion on a fake punt midway through the first quarter. Luke Mergott then blocked Max Lipinski’s 53-yard field goal attempt.

William & Mary went 75 yards on its next possession, with Watkins throwing 6 yards to Jack Reuter for a touchdown.

The takeaway

William & Mary: The Tribe’s string of scoring at least 20 points in 13 consecutive games came to a halt. The team is a first-year member of the Patriot League for football.

Duke: The Blue Devils are 4-0 for the third time in a four-season stretch. They’ve held three of their opponents to seven points or fewer this year.

Up next

William & Mary: Hosts Holy Cross next Saturday

Duke: Oct. 10 at Georgia Tech

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

By BOB SUTTON
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.