Duke QBs throw 5 TD passes in 62-7 romp past William & Mary

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Walker Eget and Dan Mahan combined to throw five touchdown passes as Duke rolled past William & Mary 62-7 on Saturday.

Duke running back Nate Sheppard, who entered the week with a nation-best 528 yards rushing, gained a season-low 116 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown. He had nine carries.

The Blue Devils (4-0), stretching back to last season, have won eight consecutive games for the first time since 2013.

Winston Watkins threw for 137 yards and a touchdown for William & Mary (2-3), which lost its third in a row. The Tribe had 170 yards of total offense.

Eget had Duke’s first and fourth TD throws and finished 16 of 22 for 182 yards.

Mahan, a second-year freshman, threw his first two career touchdown passes in the second quarter – both for 29 yards – to Kavon Simmons and Jaivon Solomon. Those were his only throws until late in the third quarter, when he lofted another TD pass and ended up 6 of 7 for 126 yards.

The Tribe didn’t convert after taking over at the Duke 26-yard line following the Blue Devils’ failed conversion on a fake punt midway through the first quarter. Luke Mergott then blocked Max Lipinski’s 53-yard field goal attempt.

William & Mary went 75 yards on its next possession, with Watkins throwing 6 yards to Jack Reuter for a touchdown.

The takeaway

William & Mary: The Tribe’s string of scoring at least 20 points in 13 consecutive games came to a halt. The team is a first-year member of the Patriot League for football.

Duke: The Blue Devils are 4-0 for the third time in a four-season stretch. They’ve held three of their opponents to seven points or fewer this year.

Up next

William & Mary: Hosts Holy Cross next Saturday

Duke: Oct. 10 at Georgia Tech

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By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press