Weaver throws 2 TD passes, San Jose State wins 6th straight against Hawaii, 20-16

HAWAII (AP) — Luke Weaver was 19-of-28 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and San Jose State beat Hawaii 20-16 on Saturday night.

San Jose State (3-2, 1-0 Mountain West Conference) has won six straight against Hawaii and leads the series 25-22-1.

Weaver threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kama Kopa-Kaawalauole — his first career TD reception — early in the second quarter and hit Carson Clark with a 12-yard scoring strike that made it 14-0 with 6:08 left in the first half.

Clark finished with five receptions for 74 yards and Jabari Bates added 74 yards rushing.

Trajan Sinatra kicked field goals of 24 and 30 yards in the second half for the Spartans.

Micah Alejado was 22-of-34 passing for 338 yards and a touchdown for Hawaii (1-4, 0-3), but threw two interceptions that San Jose State converted into 10 points. Devin Alves had three receptions for 121 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown.

Sean Olvera-Harle made field goals of 44, 24 and 44 yards for the Rainbow Warriors.

Justin Stearns stopped Hawaii’s Cam Barfield for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the SJSU 4 late in the first quarter.

Up next

San Jose State: Hosts Wyoming on Friday.

Hawaii: Visits Arizona State next Saturday.

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