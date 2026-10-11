Ohio and Sacramento State meet in MAC action

Ohio (4-2) at Sacramento State (1-5), Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Ohio by 13.5. Against the spread: Ohio 3-3, Sacramento State 2-4.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Ohio Offense

Overall: 355.2 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 157.8 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 197.3 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (79th)

Ohio Defense

Overall: 348.8 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 208.2 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 140.7 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 24.7 points per game (78th)

Sacramento State Offense

Overall: 308.7 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 204.3 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 104.3 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 16.3 points per game (130th)

Sacramento State Defense

Overall: 347.8 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 186.5 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 161.3 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 30.2 points per game (118th)

Ohio is 117th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.6% of the time. Sacramento State ranks 108th on offense, converting on 34.1% of third downs.

Both teams have poor turnover margins. Ohio is 116th in the FBS at -4, and Sacramento State ranks last at -9.

Sacramento State is 109th in the FBS averaging 68.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Ohio’s 16th-ranked 41.3 per-game average.

Sacramento State ranks 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips.

Team leaders

Ohio

Passing: Matt Vezza, 438 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 69.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Victor Rosa, 289 yards on 65 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Riley Neer, 396 yards on 27 catches, 5 TDs

Sacramento State

Passing: Jackson Sharman, 1,001 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs, 55.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaiah Ene, 187 yards on 41 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Matthew Coleman, 454 yards on 32 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Ohio defeated Central Michigan 31-14 on Oct. 10. Nick Poulos passed for 158 yards on 11-of-18 attempts (61.1%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 52 yards. Duncan Brune had 91 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. Neer put up 59 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Sacramento State lost 38-10 to Bowling Green on Oct. 10. Sharman passed for 145 yards on 13-of-28 attempts (46.4%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Ene carried the ball 12 times for 46 yards, adding one reception for 12 yards. Coleman had six receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Ohio hosts Eastern Michigan on Oct. 24. Sacramento State plays at Ball State on Oct. 24.

By The Associated Press