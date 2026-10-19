No. 10 Utah hosts No. 14 Houston

No. 14 Houston (6-1) at No. 10 Utah (6-0), Oct. 24 at 10:15 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Utah by 6.5. Against the spread: Utah 5-1, Houston 3-4.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Utah Offense

Overall: 486.5 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 266.3 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 220.2 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 40.2 points per game (8th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 303.2 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 214.5 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 88.7 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 14.8 points per game (12th)

Houston Offense

Overall: 485.1 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 264.9 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 220.3 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 39.3 points per game (12th)

Houston Defense

Overall: 347.6 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 265.0 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 82.6 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 21.0 points per game (45th)

Both teams perform well on third down. Utah ranks 8th in the FBS, converting 53.2% of the time. Houston ranks 1st, converting 61.4%.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Utah is 22nd in the FBS at +4, and Houston ranks 15th at +5.

Houston is 75th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 84.6% of trips. Utah’s red zone defense ranks 15th at 71.4%.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Utah is 8th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:38, while Houston’s 9th-ranked average is 33:34.

Team leaders

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 1,412 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayshawn Parker, 597 yards on 89 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Braden Pegan, 422 yards on 32 catches, 6 TDs

Houston

Passing: Conner Weigman, 1,771 yards, 20 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Makhi Hughes, 464 yards on 98 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Amare Thomas, 487 yards on 36 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Utah won 27-24 over Colorado on Oct. 17. Dampier passed for 278 yards on 24-of-41 attempts (58.5%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Parker carried the ball 23 times for 98 yards, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Creed Whittemore put up 88 yards on three catches.

Houston defeated Oklahoma State 35-32 on Oct. 17. Weigman threw for 343 yards on 24-of-33 attempts (72.7%) with five touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards. Hughes carried the ball 18 times for 77 yards, adding one reception for three yards. Thomas had seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Utah plays at Cincinnati on Oct. 31. Houston hosts Cincinnati on Nov. 7.

By The Associated Press