Louisiana-Lafayette has no trouble in 33-7 win over Troy.

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Lunch Winfield threw a touchdown pass, three different players ran for scores and Louisiana-Lafayette controlled Troy 33-6 on Saturday.

Winfield threw for just 70 yards on 11-of 21 passing, but found Kedarius Wade for a 3-yard score after Harrison Kidder recovered a muffed punt at Troy’s 8.

Winfield was the leading rusher for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) with 65 yards. JJ Garner, Anthony Reagan Jr., and Steven Blanco all reached the end zone.

Louisiana gained 243 rushing yards had a more than 13-minute time of possession advantage.

Goose Crowder and Tucker Kilcrease combined to go 14 of 26 for 141 yards. Kilcrease scored on a 23-yard run in the third quarter for Troy (3-3, 1-1).

Up next

Troy: Home against Louisiana Monroe next Saturday.

Louisiana Lafayette: At Southern Mississippi on Oct. 31.

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