PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Isaiah Griffin’s 26 points helped Maryland-Eastern Shore defeat Bloomfield 87-77 on Friday.

Griffin shot 8 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (2-5). Alvin Cole scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Levi Beckwith shot 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.

Devin Artis led the way for the Bears with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Bloomfield also got 17 points from Na’Shawn Jones. Ladorien Ladson finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Up next

Maryland-Eastern Shore visits IU Indianapolis in its next matchup on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.