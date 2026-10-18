Jones rambles for 3TDs and Montana State dismantles Eastern Washington 56-20

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Adam Jones ran for three touchdowns and Montana State broke it open in the second quarter and the Bobcats cruised to a 56-20 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday.

In the second, Jones ran for a 32-yard touchdown, Jared White scored on a 33-yard run and Jones crashed in from the 5 with 1:22 before halftime.

Then, just 30 seconds before intermission, Cole Taylor intercepted EWU quarterback Nate Bell and ran it back 61 yards to make it 28-6.

Montana State (6-1, 3-1 Big Sky) ran for 242 yards on 27 carries and scored six touchdowns on the ground. Justin Lamson threw for 171 yards — 112 to Carter Dahlke on five catches — and was 12-of-19 passing.

Bell completed 35 of 53 pass attempts for 282 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times for Eastern Washington (2-5, 1-3).

The Bobcats entered ranked fifth in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll. Montana State now has a program-best six-game winning streak in this series.

Up next

Montana State hosts Weber State next Saturday.

Eastern Washington is off next week before hosting Montana on Oct. 31.

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