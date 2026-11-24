PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Vaughn Weems had 15 points in Nevada’s 71-62 victory against San Francisco on Monday.

Weems also contributed five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (4-2). Styles Phipps added 12 points while shooting 2 of 8 from the field and 8 for 11 from the line while he also had eight assists. Simon Majok shot 4 of 5 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Dylan Bordon led the Dons (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. San Francisco also got 12 points from Yoav Vitlem.

Weems scored seven points in the first half and Nevada went into halftime trailing 38-30. Nevada used a 15-0 second-half run to erase an eight-point deficit and take the lead at 45-38 with 14:48 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Phipps scored 11 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press