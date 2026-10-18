No. 9 UCLA meets Michigan State in Big Ten action

Michigan State (2-5) at No. 9 UCLA (6-0), Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.
Opening Line: UCLA by 12.5. Against the spread: UCLA 5-0-1, Michigan State 4-2-1.
How to watch: CBS
Key stats
UCLA Offense
Overall: 445.8 yards per game (33rd in FBS)
Passing: 214.8 yards per game (87th)
Rushing: 231 yards per game (12th)
Scoring: 35.5 points per game (33rd)
UCLA Defense
Overall: 292.3 yards per game (20th in FBS)
Passing: 194.7 yards per game (47th)
Rushing: 97.7 yards per game (20th)
Scoring: 16.2 points per game (21st)
Michigan State Offense
Overall: 310.7 yards per game (128th in FBS)
Passing: 191.6 yards per game (107th)
Rushing: 119.1 yards per game (119th)
Scoring: 21.3 points per game (113th)
Michigan State Defense
Overall: 342.6 yards per game (56th in FBS)
Passing: 201.9 yards per game (59th)
Rushing: 140.7 yards per game (67th)
Scoring: 25.4 points per game (82nd)
Michigan State ranks 77th in third down percentage, converting 40.2% of the time. UCLA ranks 3rd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 25.9%.
Michigan State is 122nd in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to UCLA’s 5th-ranked +10 margin.
UCLA ranks 133rd in the FBS averaging 83.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Michigan State’s 7th-ranked 36.3 per-game average.
Michigan State ranks 135th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.
Michigan State is 73rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:57, compared to UCLA’s 4th-ranked average of 34:01.
Team leaders
UCLA
Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 982 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 62.1 completion percentage
Rushing: Wayne Knight, 571 yards on 84 carries, 11 TDs
Receiving: Semaj Morgan, 313 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs
Michigan State
Passing: Alessio Milivojevic, 1,263 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.4 completion percentage
Rushing: Jaziun Patterson, 327 yards on 76 carries, 5 TDs
Receiving: Jayden Savoury, 261 yards on 27 catches, 0 TDs
Last game
UCLA beat Wisconsin 17-7 on Oct. 17. Ty Dieffenbach passed for 264 yards on 22-of-33 attempts (66.7%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Anthony Woods carried the ball eight times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 13 yards. Morgan put up 84 yards on five catches.
Michigan State fell to Northwestern 24-21 on Oct. 17. Milivojevic led Michigan State with 216 yards on 19-of-30 passing (63.3%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 17 yards and one rushing touchdown. Patterson had 72 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding three receptions for 18 yards. Chrishon McCray recorded 64 yards on three catches with one touchdown.
Next game
UCLA hosts Nevada on Oct. 31. Michigan State plays at Michigan on Nov. 7.
By The Associated Press