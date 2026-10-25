UCF meets Baylor in Big 12 play

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Baylor (4-3) at UCF (4-3), Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: UCF by 1.5. Against the spread: UCF 5-2, Baylor 5-2.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

UCF Offense

Overall: 370.3 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 207.0 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 163.3 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (45th)

UCF Defense

Overall: 357.7 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 239.7 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 118.0 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (58th)

Baylor Offense

Overall: 425.0 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 278.9 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 146.1 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 29.1 points per game (66th)

Baylor Defense

Overall: 340.1 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 236.0 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 104.1 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 16.1 points per game (19th)

UCF is 20th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Baylor ranks 124th in the FBS averaging 73.9 penalty yards per game, compared to UCF’s 39th-ranked 49.1 per-game average.

Baylor is 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.7% of trips. UCF’s red zone defense ranks 51st at 80.8%.

Team leaders

UCF

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 1,099 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Duke Watson, 577 yards on 85 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Josh Derry, 358 yards on 34 catches, 3 TDs

Baylor

Passing: D.J. Lagway, 1,352 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 52.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Dawson Pendergrass, 332 yards on 93 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Gavin Freeman, 678 yards on 58 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

UCF beat BYU 39-31 on Oct. 24. Jenkins led UCF with 293 yards on 25-of-41 passing (61.0%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 35 yards and one rushing touchdown. Watson carried the ball 15 times for 94 yards, adding one reception for five yards. Tyren Hornes recorded 137 yards on six catches.

Baylor lost 25-24 to Kansas on Oct. 24. Lagway threw for 236 yards on 20-of-31 attempts (64.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 47 yards. Michael Turner carried the ball nine times for 40 yards, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Freeman had nine receptions for 123 yards.

Next game

UCF plays at Kansas on Nov. 7. Baylor hosts Iowa State on Nov. 7.

By The Associated Press